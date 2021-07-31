Chicago man charged in Munster carjacking

A Chicago man has been charged with a carjacking that took place earlier this year in Munster.

Chauncey V. Jordan, 20, has been charged with robbery, auto theft and two counts of theft. The robbery charge is a level 3 felony while the auto theft charge is a level 6 felony.

Jordan is accused of carjacking two women at gunpoint Jan. 3 while they sat in a vehicle in a driveway in the 8100 block of Monroe Avenue, the Munster Police Department said.

Jordan and another man approached the women’s vehicle, flashed a semi-automatic handgun and demanded the women’s vehicle, keys, and cellphone, police said.

Police said he stole and later abandoned the car. It was found in 11000 block of Lowe Avenue in Chicago by Chicago Police. Evidence in the car was linked to Jordan, police said.

Jordan was being held at the Cook County Jail in Chicago, where he is incarcerated on unrelated armed vehicular hijacking charges in Cook County. The Lake County prosecutor's office asked a judge to issue another warrant for his arrest over the Munster carjacking charges.

