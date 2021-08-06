Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Gary shooting

CROWN POINT — A 24-year-old Chicago man has been charged with seven felonies, including attempted murder, all stemming from a Wednesday shooting on Arthur Street in Gary.

Malik R. Jordan was charged in Lake Criminal Court Thursday with attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, residential entry and four counts of criminal recklessness. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license.

According to charging documents, Jordan allegedly fired several shots inside an apartment occupied by at least five people, striking one of them. The Gary Police Department indicated one man was shot in the leg at a residence in the 400 block of Arthur Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The alleged gunman, Jordan, was also shot during the encounter and fled the scene in a vehicle, but the SUV flipped near the intersection of Grant Street and 23rd Avenue. Jordan, who suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, was hospitalized after the crash.