Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Gary shooting
Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Gary shooting

Gary police vehicle stock

A Gary police squad car is shown. 

 File

CROWN POINT — A 24-year-old Chicago man has been charged with seven felonies, including attempted murder, all stemming from a Wednesday shooting on Arthur Street in Gary.

Malik R. Jordan was charged in Lake Criminal Court Thursday with attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, residential entry and four counts of criminal recklessness. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license.

According to charging documents, Jordan allegedly fired several shots inside an apartment occupied by at least five people, striking one of them. The Gary Police Department indicated one man was shot in the leg at a residence in the 400 block of Arthur Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The alleged gunman, Jordan, was also shot during the encounter and fled the scene in a vehicle, but the SUV flipped near the intersection of Grant Street and 23rd Avenue. Jordan, who suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, was hospitalized after the crash.

It was not immediately clear whether Jordan remained in the hospital Friday. A warrant for his arrest had not been executed as of 1:30 p.m., according to online court records.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

