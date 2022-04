Chicago man dies after being shot multiple times in Hammond

HAMMOND — A 27-year-old Chicago man died Friday after being shot multiple times in the 5500 block of State Line Avenue in Hammond, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Zachery S. Smith was shot and subsequently crashed his car at 1:47 p.m. on the Hammond side of the road separating Indiana and Illinois, records show.

Hammond police did not immediately respond to requests for additional information about the shooting or details about the circumstances that led to Smith's death.

Following the shooting and crash, Smith was airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where he died at 2:36 p.m., records show.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has classified Smith's death as a homicide.

Check back at nwi.com as this story develops.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.