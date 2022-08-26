Chicago man faces sentencing after pleading guilty to threatening life of Porter County judge

VALPARAISO — A 51-year-old Chicago man is scheduled to be sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to threatening the life of Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher Buckley.

Fredrick Vincent is accused of telling another person at the Valparaiso courthouse that, "I am going to murder or kill Judge Buckley," the charging document reads.

The threat was allegedly made on April 19, 2021.

Vincent was charged with a Level 5 felony count of intimidation when the target is a judge or other court staff, court records show.

He was then arrested in November and is being held no bond at the Porter County jail as a result of allegations of failing to comply with probation from earlier battery, invasion of privacy and intimidation cases, according to the sheriff's department.

Vincent pleaded guilty earlier this month before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish to a reduced Level 6 count of intimidation, according to the proposed plea agreement.

The proposal calls for him to serve two years behind bars with all but time served suspended and spent on formal probation, records show. He will also be ordered to continue mental health treatment during probation or undertake any recommended by the probation department if his proposed plea agreement is accepted Monday by Fish.

The plea agreement says Vincent may transfer his probation to another state.