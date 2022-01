Chicago man gets prison for firearms offense in Gary

HAMMOND — A federal court judge sentenced a 29-year-old Chicago man to prison for illegally carrying a gun in Gary.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge James Moody imposed a 21-month term Wednesday on Jeremiah Taylor.

Taylor pleaded guilty last spring to possessing a Smith and Wesson handgun March 24, 2020.

A Gary police officer stopped Taylor’s car, found him smoking marijuana and found the loaded gun in Taylor’s clothing.

It was illegal for Taylor to possess a firearm because he was a convicted felon, with convictions in 2011 for domestic battery in Cook County, Illinois, in 2012 for aggravated battery on a police officer, in 2016 for fleeing a police officer and in 2017 for criminal damage to government property.

Attorneys for the government and Taylor’s defense told the judge in written memos that Taylor has previously been diagnosed with mental health disorders, drank a pint of alcohol a day and smoked marijuana since age 15.

