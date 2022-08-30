Chicago man imprisoned for gun violation on Indiana Toll Road

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a Chicago man to prison for a weapons violation.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio imposed a 46-month prison term Tuesday on 24-year-old Markeese Thomas.

Thomas pleaded guilty May 5 to being a convicted felon in illegal possession of a firearm.

The government charged Thomas with possessing a Fabrique Nationale 5.7x28mm semi-automatic pistol and a Taurus 9 mm semi-automatic pistol Oct. 31, 2021.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Toth told the court in a sentencing memo that an Indiana State Police trooper stopped Toth on the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond for driving 94 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.

The trooper smelled alcohol and marijuana coming from within the car.

Neither Thomas nor his male passenger had identification papers and Thomas later gave police a false name and date of birth.

The trooper drew his service weapon and called in backup when Thomas attempted to conceal drugs that had been placed on the center console.

Police then found the two guns inside the car and Thomas admitted they belonged to him.

Thomas is legally prohibited from possessing a guns because he had prior convictions for firearms violations and a criminal record that includes 23 contacts with law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

Defense attorney Matthew D. Soliday argued in a memo to the court that Thomas grew up without his father, who is serving a life sentence for murder.

Thomas also grew up in a crime-infested neighborhood, suffered from mental illness and was traumatized by seeing a cousin shot in the head, Soliday said.