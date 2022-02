Chicago man pleads guilty in St. John robbery

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man could avoid prison time if a judge accepts his plea agreement in a 2019 robbery in St. John.

Devonte P. Tate, 21, pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbery, a Level 5 felony, during a hearing before Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones.

If Jones accepts Tate's plea agreement, she would suspend a three-year prison sentence and order him to instead serve 1 1/2 years in the Lake County Community Corrections home detention program and 1 1/2 years on probation.

Tate and his co-defendant, Devin A. Craig, 23, of Chicago, each admitted they robbed a St. John man Jan. 27, 2020, who confronted them as they broke into the man's vehicle in the 10600 block of Bailey Street, court records state.

Craig was sentenced in January 2021 to three years in a work-release program and three years on probation for the St. John robbery and another robbery in Hammond in 2019.

Tate's sentencing was scheduled for March 21.

