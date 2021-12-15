Chicago man pleads guilty to robbing 2 cellphone stores

HAMMOND — A Chicago man is admitting to robbing the employees of two Lake County cellphone stores last year.

Daniel Smith, 27, appeared early Tuesday afternoon before U.S. District Court Magistrate John E. Martin to change his plea from not guilty to guilty to two felony counts.

Smith had been facing the prospect of a jury trial next month and a lengthy prison term if he had been found guilty by jurors.

Smith signed a plea agreement recently, giving up his right to make the government prove the charges against him. The U.S. attorney’s office agreed to recommend a more lenient sentence.

Smith’s plea agreement states that he robbed employees of Boost Mobile, 2741 169th St., in Hammond, on Jan. 24, 2020, and fled with money and cell phones.

One week later, Smith robbed a MetroPCS store at 6014 Broadway, in Merrillville, of more than a dozen cellphones.

He was armed with a gun in both crimes, according to court papers.

Police arrested Smith in Hammond the following month.