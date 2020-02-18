Chicago man’s ‘suspicious’ death under investigation in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Sunday in the 2200 block of Grackle Lane on the city's south side.

Police were dispatched about 9 a.m. to the residence for a report of an unconscious person, identified as Harvey Perry, 59, of Chicago, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

Due to the suspicious nature of Perry's death, the investigative division was called out to the scene and an autopsy was performed at Franciscan Health in Michigan City, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the lead detective in the case, Sgt. Tony McClintock at 219-874-3221 ext. 1074.

The public can also contact the department via Facebook Messenger and through the crime tip hotline number at 219-873-1488. You can always request to remain anonymous, police said.

