Chicago man sent to prison for two NWI armed robberies

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a Chicago man to prison Wednesday for the armed robbery of two Lake County businesses.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio imposed a 14-year sentence Wednesday afternoon on 29-year-old Daniel Smith.

Smith pleaded guilty last December to brandishing a firearm during crimes of violence under an agreement with the U.S. attorney to avoid longer imprisonment, which he was facing if he had been found guilty at trial.

Smith admitted late last year that he was armed with a handgun Jan. 24, 2020, when he robbed employees of Boost Mobile, 2741 169th St., in Hammond and again one week later when Smith robbed a MetroPCS store at 6014 Broadway, in Merrillville.

He fled both times with cell phones as well as with cash from the Merrillville store.

He robbed a Boost Mobile store in the 17500 block of Kedzie Avenue in Hazel Crest, Illinois, in January 2021.

One of that store’s employees photographed Smith’s getaway vehicle. It was traced to his girlfriend’s residence in the 6400 block of Missouri Street in Hammond where officers arrested him while he was hiding under a blanket in the attic.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin Padula stated in an earlier memo to the court that Smith’s criminal record goes back to age 16 when he was arrested for hijacking a couple’s car in 2009 and forcing the victims — at gunpoint — to drive him to their bank’s automatic teller machine and forcing them to withdraw money, which he took and then drove off in their car.

She said he has been arrested 10 other times, including once more for auto theft in South Bend in 2016 where his getaway ended abruptly when he got stuck in a snowstorm.

Federal defender Roxanne Johnson said Smith was born to a 14-year-old girl who was too immature to be a good parent. He never met his father, who was a convicted felon.

He had a history of emotional disorders that disrupted his education in elementary school. He dropped out of high school and was homeless at age 14 when he began abusing alcohol and drugs.

His attorney said Smith, who has fathered five children ages 2 to 8 years, has a number of health issues and came down with COVID-19 while in custody for the most recent robberies.