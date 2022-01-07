Chicago man sentenced to 37 months for bringing guns to Indiana

HAMMOND — A so-called ghost gun is haunting a Chicago man who is going to prison for bringing it into Indiana last fall.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody sentenced 30-year-old Clarence Brown to 37 months in prison Thursday.

Federal prosecutors say Brown came to police attention Sept. 16 when he was spotted smoking marijuana outside a front entrance of a Walmart at 1105 Fifth Ave., Hammond.

The store, just east of the Indiana-Illinois state line, is popular for its discount prices among residents of Chicago, where the use of marijuana is legal.

Hammond police Officer Coty Sparks, who was working as a security guard at the store, told Brown to extinguish the marijuana cigarette, since its use remains illegal in Indiana.

Police said Brown walked to his car in the Walmart parking lot and resumed smoking marijuana in plain sight of Sparks, who arrested Brown with the help of other officers..

Inside his car, police found a homemade gun, described in court records only as a Polymer 80/20 firearm.