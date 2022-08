Chicago man sentenced to 37 months in prison

Eric Isom, 24, of Chicago, was sentenced to 37 months in prison by U.S. District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody after Isom had pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Isom’s prison term will be followed by two years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said in his announcement of the sentence.

According to documents in the case, on Jan. 10, 2021, Isom was a passenger in a vehicle law enforcement attempted to stop in Dyer. The vehicle fled, leading officers on a pursuit that crossed into Munster before the vehicle crashed. After the crash, law enforcement recovered a firearm from the vehicle which had Isom’s DNA on it, along with drugs and extended magazines. Previous Illinois felony convictions for armed robbery and aggravated use of a weapon prohibitted him from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the Dyer Police Department, the Munster Police Department, and the Indiana State Police. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin M. Padula.