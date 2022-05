Chicago men ID'd as pair pulled from river after pursuit, chase

CHICAGO — Two people who died early Saturday after jumping into the Little Calumet River following a pursuit of a car linked to a carjacking in Chicago were identified as Chicago men, officials said.

Curtis Hicks, 21, and Amos Gibson, 26, were pronounced dead at different hospitals after they were pulled from the river near 130th Street and Indiana Avenue by Chicago Police Department Marine Units, authorities said.

Illinois State Police said troopers tracked a beige Rolls-Royce Phantom previously taken in a carjacking in Chicago to the area of 173rd Street and Torrence Avenue in Lansing about 4:40 a.m. Saturday.

Multiple people got out of the Rolls-Royce while it was parked in Lansing and got into a 2022 Infiniti QX60, police said.

The people led troopers on a pursuit to the area of 127th Street and Indiana Avenue, where the car crashed, police said.

Troopers took three people into custody, but a number of people were seen jumping into the river, police said.

Hicks was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the medical examiner's office said.

Gibson was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 7:40 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.