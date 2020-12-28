Chicago partygoer had no idea how she wound up crashing in Indiana, police say

PORTER — A 33-year-old Joliet woman, who had been on her way back home after drinking in Chicago, crashed her vehicle locally and then told police she did not know how she wound up in Indiana.

Krystal Bey faces two misdemeanor counts of intoxicated driving after she was found to have a blood alcohol concentration twice the legal limit for drinking and driving, according to Porter police.

Officers were called at 4:26 a.m. Sunday to the area of U.S. 12 and Wagner Road, where they found a 2017 Hyundai Sonata on top of a guardrail with heavy front-end damage.

Bey, who said she must have fallen asleep, reportedly told police she was driving home after drinking at a friend's birthday party in Chicago. She told officers she had three drinks at the party, police said.

"Bey later stated she did not know how she ended up in Indiana," police said.

