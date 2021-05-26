Chicago police officer could see charges dismissed in alleged attack on gaming agent

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors agreed Wednesday to dismiss charges against a Chicago police officer accused of hitting a gaming agent if she stays out of trouble with the law for the next year.

Sgt. Lori Cooper, 34, entered into a pretrial diversion agreement, which requires her to successfully complete a substance abuse program.

If Cooper holds up her end of the deal, Lake County prosecutors will drop her charges in May 2022.

Cooper told Judge Salvador Vasquez she was before him because of "bad choices, bad company, drinking in excess and acting in an irrational manner."

According to court records, a Hammond police officer was working off duty as security Oct. 30 at the Horseshoe Casino when he was asked to respond to a bathroom because a casino employee "may have been battered by an intoxicated female patron."

When he arrived, the employee was not injured and did not want to see criminal charges against Cooper.

However, Cooper and a friend, who both appeared intoxicated, were told several times to leave the premises, records state.