Chicago sues Region gun dealer, alleges its flooded city with illegal firearms

"These eye-popping numbers are not the result of bad luck or coincidence or location. They are the natural and predictable outcome of a business model that ignores the federal laws and regulations that are intended to keep the public safe."

A representative from Westforth Sports did not return a message from The Times seeking comment on the lawsuit.

ATF repeatedly cited shop, suit states

The civil lawsuit is the first to be filed by Chicago against an alleged source of illegal guns in more than two decades, the city said. It was filed on behalf of the city by Everytown Law, the litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, the Chicago Department of Law and the law firm Mayer Brown LLP.

Chicago officials said in a news release their complaint "cites years of previously unseen audit reports by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives showing repeat violations, warnings and two recommendations for revocation of Westforth Sports Inc.'s license to sell guns."

Westforth was on notice that illegal firearms were being trafficked from its store because it was sued in 1999 by the city of Gary, the suit states. The gun shop settled with Gary on confidential terms in 2007.