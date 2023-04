CROWN POINT— A Chicago teenager was taken into custody in Lake County in connection to allegations that he shot and killed a man at the Hammond Kwik Mart in August.

Javonta Williams, 17, was in custody in Cook County on April 5, but was extradited to the Lake County jail on Tuesday, according to court records.

Williams is facing a total of four charges, including two counts of murder, one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of robbery.

Charging documents allege that on August 6, Williams shot and killed 23-year-old Durron J. DeGroot, of Hammond, at the Kwik Mart in Hammond, located at 4203 Hohman Ave.

DeGroot purportedly went to the Kwik Mart to meet somebody to buy $20 worth of marijuana, records stated. He was supposed to meet his dealer who he was acquainted with, but the dealer didn’t have his car so he sent his 17-year-old nephew, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The nephew brought a friend with him when he met up with his uncle to discuss the deal. The dealer only knew the friend as “Vontae,” but later identified him as Williams in a photo lineup, records stated.

Surveillance footage from the Kwik Mart showed DeGroot talk to a man in a green sweatshirt and exchange something with him, according to the probable cause affidavit. The man in the green sweatshirt was later identified as Williams.

The nephew was also seen in the surveillance footage standing near DeGroot when DeGroot fell to the ground from apparently being shot, records stated. After DeGroot fell over, the man in the green sweat shirt could be seen grabbing “what appear[ed] to be a handgun from the waistband of [DeGroot],” according to the probable cause affidavit.

The dealer told officers that he attempted to call his nephew multiple times after the transaction, but couldn’t reach him, court filings stated.

DeGroot had been on FaceTime with one of his friends just moments before the shooting, according to charging documents. While DeGroot was waiting to meet with his weed dealers, his friend told him to leave because they weren’t showing up, and records show that he repeatedly said to them “I hope I’m not getting set up.”

The friend added that they knew DeGroot had a gun because he carried it on the day of the shooting and they had seen it multiple times before then.

DeGroot’s friend tried to call him again after the transaction, but never got an answer, according to court records.

Williams does not yet have his first court appearance set.

