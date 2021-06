Chicago teen wanted in connection with Hammond carjacking

CROWN POINT — A 16-year-old boy charged Wednesday in a Hammond carjacking was identified as a suspect after Chicago police found him in the stolen car June 2, court records state.

Dushawn D. Hughes, of Chicago, was wanted Thursday on felony charges of armed robbery, intimidation and auto theft.

Two women told police they were standing near a 2014 silver Ford Fusion on June 1 in the Walmart parking lot off Cabela Drive in Hammond when a man walked up, ordered them to leave the car's keys and threatened to kill them.

The man pushed an object, which felt like a gun, into the back of one of the women, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The women ran to the Walmart to report the carjacking, records state.

Chicago police located the Ford about 1:15 a.m. June 2 at a gas station at 501 E. 67th St. Hughes was a passenger in the car, records state.

Body camera footage captured by Chicago police showed Hughes was wearing bright red shoes and dark pants with white designs on the front, the same apparent suspect seen in Walmart surveillance video, records state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.