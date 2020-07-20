Chicago woman pleads guilty to $2.1 million tax fraud scheme

HAMMOND — A Chicago woman has pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million from the IRS through fraudulent federal income tax returns.
Tanisha L. Bledsoe, 45, appeared through a video teleconferencing network late last week before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin to admit her role in a tax cheating scheme.
The magistrate is recommending U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann accept Bledsoe’s guilty plea when Bledsoe is sentenced at a later date.
A federal grand jury indicted Bledsoe; Yvonna A. Lee, 33, of Merrillville; and LaTonya R. Foxx, 32, of Indianapolis; two years ago with forming a tax preparation business and recruiting hundreds in Indiana, Illinois and elsewhere to file for illegally inflated tax refunds.
The three women then demanded each client pay them fees ranging from $400 to $3,000.
Bledsoe admitted in court paperwork she took part in filing tax forms that contained false and fabricated information to generate illegal tax returns, including some in her own name.
Bledsoe had faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if she had gone to trial and been convicted of nine felony counts she faced.
She entered into an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to forgo her trial in return for federal prosecutors recommending she receive a lighter sentence.
She also admitted she already has assisted the government in the investigation and prosecution of her misconduct, to help win leniency at her sentencing.
She also has agreed to pay $2,167,710 to the Internal Revenue Service.
Lee pleaded guilty March 13 to her role in the scheme and is awaiting sentencing. Foxx is pleading not guilty. Her trial is now set to begin late next month.
