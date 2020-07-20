Chicago woman pleads guilty to $2.1 million tax fraud scheme

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A Chicago woman has pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million from the IRS through fraudulent federal income tax returns.

Tanisha L. Bledsoe, 45, appeared through a video teleconferencing network late last week before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin to admit her role in a tax cheating scheme.

The magistrate is recommending U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann accept Bledsoe’s guilty plea when Bledsoe is sentenced at a later date.

A federal grand jury indicted Bledsoe; Yvonna A. Lee, 33, of Merrillville; and LaTonya R. Foxx, 32, of Indianapolis; two years ago with forming a tax preparation business and recruiting hundreds in Indiana, Illinois and elsewhere to file for illegally inflated tax refunds.

The three women then demanded each client pay them fees ranging from $400 to $3,000.

Bledsoe admitted in court paperwork she took part in filing tax forms that contained false and fabricated information to generate illegal tax returns, including some in her own name.

Bledsoe had faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if she had gone to trial and been convicted of nine felony counts she faced.