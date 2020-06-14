You are the owner of this article.
Chief justice calls on Indiana courts to hear 'the voices that cry out in our streets and towns'
The chief justice of Indiana is calling on state, county and local courts, Hoosier lawyers and law schools to respond to recent racial inequality protests by taking action to improve fairness and justice throughout the state's judicial branch.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush says "there is a disconnect between what we aspire for in our justice system and what we have achieved," and Indiana's court system needs to listen to "the voices that cry out in our streets and towns."

"We must acknowledge and confront the reality that our fellow community members say is their experience. And it is imperative we take action to change that experience — not ignore, justify or disparage it," Rush said.

In her "Statement on Race and Equity," Rush identifies five steps Indiana courts should take to ensure they are not "complicit in perpetuating the bias and inequity that are carved in our nation's history."

They are:

  • Elevating the role of implicit bias training in the legal curriculum and learning about disproportionality and racial disparities in the justice system.
  • Treating victims of biased hatred and racism with dignity when they pursue judicial remedies and holding accountable those who stoke the fires of hatred and racism.
  • Showing fairness and compassion to families affected by poverty and protecting the disadvantaged and vulnerable — not leaving them to fend for themselves and be crushed by the weight and complexity of the legal system.
  • Improving the pathway for more people of color to become lawyers and judges so people see themselves, their experiences and backgrounds reflected in Indiana's bench and bar to foster trust and understanding between the public and the judicial branch.
  • Equitably treating children in the court system, and halting the sometimes more severe punishment meted out to children and families of color, to put all Indiana children on a path toward equality.

"To be sure, the complexities of race in America will not be solved by simply saying we will try to do better," Rush said. "I charge our courts, our justice system partners, our lawyers and our law schools to do so. I demand the same of myself."

"We must listen to and learn from the experiences of our communities who are too often unheard. Heeding their voices will give us the wisdom we need to correct the entrenched disparities that still divide us."

Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, is the first female chief justice of Indiana, and the second woman to serve on the Indiana Supreme Court following former Justice Myra Selby, who also was the first black member of the state's high court.

There currently are no visible minority members of the Supreme Court following the 2017 retirement of Justice Robert Rucker, the second black justice in Indiana and the namesake of the Lake County courthouse in Gary.

Download PDF Indiana Chief Justice's Statement on Race and Equity

