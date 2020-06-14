Chief justice calls on Indiana courts to hear 'the voices that cry out in our streets and towns'

"To be sure, the complexities of race in America will not be solved by simply saying we will try to do better," Rush said. "I charge our courts, our justice system partners, our lawyers and our law schools to do so. I demand the same of myself."

"We must listen to and learn from the experiences of our communities who are too often unheard. Heeding their voices will give us the wisdom we need to correct the entrenched disparities that still divide us."

Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, is the first female chief justice of Indiana, and the second woman to serve on the Indiana Supreme Court following former Justice Myra Selby, who also was the first black member of the state's high court.

There currently are no visible minority members of the Supreme Court following the 2017 retirement of Justice Robert Rucker, the second black justice in Indiana and the namesake of the Lake County courthouse in Gary.

