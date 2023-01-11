Chief justice touts Indiana courts as engines of economic development

A continuing commitment to innovation and serving Hoosiers is making Indiana's judiciary stronger than ever.

That's the message Chief Justice Loretta Rush delivered Wednesday in her ninth annual "State of the Judiciary" address to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate, and executive and judicial branch officials, assembled at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.

In her 30-minute speech, Rush positioned Indiana's courts, operating in all 92 counties, as engines of economic development because she said their 2.5 million annual cases touch on all aspects of life, ranging from adoptions that officially bring forever families together to small claims cases that enable businesses, neighbors and others to peaceably settle their disputes.

"Being in court is a particularly vulnerable time — personally, emotionally and economically. The sooner a person can get before a judge and resolve differences with a creditor, settle disputes with a landlord, obtain child support, expunge a conviction or be made whole in a lawsuit, the sooner they can get back to their family and back to work," Rush said.

"The same is true for businesses in a legal dispute," she added. "Court efficiency and fairness are paramount in fostering a safe community and a strong economy."

Rush said she's particularly proud of the ongoing development of Indiana's 10 commercial courts, including the Lake County outlet led by Superior Judge John Sedia, which specialize in promptly resolving complicated business disputes in a predictable, consistent and fair manner.

She hopes Indiana's commercial courts might someday displace the Delaware Courts of Chancery as the preferred venue for companies across the country to resolve complex business disputes.

"Business owners see these positive outcomes, enabling them to make informed decisions on the costs and risks of potential legal issues. As a result, our commercial courts help make Indiana an attractive state for economic development and expansion," Rush said.

Likewise, Rush praised Indiana's 143 problem-solving courts for helping Hoosiers who get involved in the criminal justice system primarily due to drug addiction or mental health issues to get back on their feet and once again become economically productive citizens.

"These courts exemplify all that is good in our judicial system — justice tempered with mercy and based on principles of reformation as set forth in the Indiana Constitution," Rush said.

"But with over 30 counties without a problem-solving court and many existing courts at capacity, we still have work to do to ensure all Hoosiers have equal access to these powerful engines of justice," she observed.

Rush also nudged the General Assembly in its current budget-writing session scheduled to run through April 29 to support additional funding for technology upgrades in the state court system.

She said high-tech improvements not only bolster public safety by making court records, such as protection orders, more widely available but have largely eliminated mountains of court documents thanks to e-filing and enable better policymaking through useful, accessible data on issues such as drug crimes, jail overcrowding and child abuse.

"In so many ways, court technology is the engine that enables vital connections not just for our judges and all Hoosiers but also between government entities. Connections that previously would have been impossible are now seamlessly part of our modern court," Rush said.

The chief justice also told Hoosier lawmakers that Indiana's judges stand with them as they work to improve mental health care, bolster the status of children, preserve public safety and promote economic prosperity.

Rush's speech appeared to be well-received by the 100 state representatives and 50 state senators as she frequently was interrupted by applause and many reached out to shake her hand after it was over.

State Sens. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, who both are attorneys, had the honor of being among a small group of lawmakers chosen to escort Rush into the House chamber where she delivered her address.

