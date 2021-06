Child airlifted after being struck by vehicle, police say

SOUTH HAVEN — A child was airlifted after being struck by a vehicle in South Haven Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Around 2:15 p.m. first responders were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on County Road 700 North near Fox River Road, said Porter County Sheriff's Department Chief Tim Manteuffel.

Police reported that a girl had run out into the street and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on County Road 700 North.

The child suffered injuries that were not life-threatening but she was airlifted to a hospital out of precaution, Manteuffel said.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Porter County Sheriff's Department and limited information was available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.