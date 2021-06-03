Child battery trial for former Porter County cop delayed until January, 5 1/2 years after alleged incident

VALPARAISO — Yet another delay has been granted in the trial of Curtis Jones, a one-time Porter County police officer accused of beating his infant son and leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.

The defense was granted a delay in the start of the 9-day trial from July 12 to Jan. 4, which will be 5 1/2 years from the date Jones is accused of injuring his then-7-month-old son.

The delay was sought by defense attorneys John Vouga and Nicholas Barnes, who said they just took over the case Jan. 4 from one attorney who died in 2019 and another who was disbarred just last year.

The earlier attorneys never hired or even consulted expert witnesses and no preparations were made for trial, according to the defense request.

"The most that was accomplished was the filing of a single motion," the defense said.

Vouga and Barnes said since taking over in January, they have been reviewing 2,800 pages of medical records in the case and hired two experts and are awaiting their findings.

Jones lost $10,00 to a prior attorney for work never performed and he had to recoup the money last month from the Indiana State Bar Association Clients' Financial Assistance Fund, the defense said.