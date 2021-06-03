Child battery trial for former Porter County cop delayed until January, 5 1/2 years after alleged incident

VALPARAISO — Yet another delay has been granted in the trial of Curtis Jones, a one-time Porter County police officer accused of beating his infant son and leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.
The defense was granted a delay in the start of the 9-day trial from July 12 to Jan. 4, which will be 5 1/2 years from the date Jones is accused of injuring his then-7-month-old son.
The delay was sought by defense attorneys John Vouga and Nicholas Barnes, who said they just took over the case Jan. 4 from one attorney who died in 2019 and another who was disbarred just last year.
The earlier attorneys never hired or even consulted expert witnesses and no preparations were made for trial, according to the defense request.
"The most that was accomplished was the filing of a single motion," the defense said.
Vouga and Barnes said since taking over in January, they have been reviewing 2,800 pages of medical records in the case and hired two experts and are awaiting their findings.
Jones lost $10,00 to a prior attorney for work never performed and he had to recoup the money last month from the Indiana State Bar Association Clients' Financial Assistance Fund, the defense said.
The defense said there has not been enough time since taking over in January to prepare for a July trial.
Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish granted the delay over the objections of prosecutors, according to court documents.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.
When contacted Thursday for comment, Vouga said, "Due to no fault of his own, I have only been representing Mr. Jones for several months. In any complex case like this, it is only just and fair to afford his lawyers the necessary time to prepare an aggressive defense."
"With that said, I believe everyone involved is anxious to have this case resolved sooner than later," he said.
Jones, 51, who now is living and working in Florida, is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.
A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Curtis when his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job on July 24, 2016 .
Jones left the Porter County Sheriff's Department in October 2005.