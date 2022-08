Child dies after being pulled from Region swimming pool, police say

HAMMOND — An 18-month-old boy died over the weekend nearly two weeks after being pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool, Hammond police Lt. Steven A. Kellogg said.

Officers were called out at 9:45 p.m. Aug. 16 to the 100 block of Warren Street where the child was found in the pool, Kellogg said.

Hammond firefighters also arrived on scene and attempts were made to revive the child, who was taken to Franciscan Health Hammond hospital, police said. The child was later flown to the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital.

The child was pronounced dead Saturday from his injuries, according to Kellogg.

Hammond police detectives are investigating the case.