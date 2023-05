HAMMOND — Alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be a factor in single-vehicle crash early Monday on a local stretch of Interstate 94 that sent two children to the hospital, one with potentially life-threatening injuries, Indiana State Police said.

Police said they were called out around 4 a.m. Monday where they learned an eastbound gray 2005 Chrysler van struck the right barrier wall just east of Kennedy Avenue before crossing the lanes to hit the center median head-on.

The driver, a 36-year-old Chicago man, suffered serious injuries, as did two passengers under the age of 10, who were not properly restrained with car seats, police said.

The child suffering the worst injuries was reportedly flown to a Chicago hospital for treatment and the other was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.

The driver was taken to Munster Community Hospital where blood was drawn to check for intoxication, police said. The test results are pending.

"Once the toxicology results have been determined, all reports will be submitted to the Lake County prosecutor for consideration of charges, ISP said.

