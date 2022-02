Child found parents following murder-suicide in Portage home, police say

PORTAGE — Initial investigations pointed to a murder-suicide inside a Portage home Tuesday afternoon, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon at 2:52 p.m. first responders were called to the 5900 block of Marbella Avenue, said Portage Police Department Sgt. Rob Maynard.

A child had called 911 reporting that when she came home, she found her mother and father who were injured and might be dead, police said.

Police found a 45-year-old woman inside near the front of the house. She had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was declared deceased at the scene.

A 44-year-old man was found in another area of the house with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was reportedly alive but unconscious once officers found him. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police found a firearm in the house and initial investigations show that the man shot the woman and then shot himself. However, the final conclusion will not be released and is subject to change until the crime scene has been fully processed and the autopsies are complete.

The names of the man and woman have not been released pending family notification.

The Indiana Department of Child Services is working to find the daughter temporary housing and care until other relatives can be contacted and permanent arrangements can be made.

The investigation is ongoing by Portage police and crime scene investigators, with authorities continuing to process evidence. Porter County Central Communications Center, the Portage Fire Department, Indiana Department of Child Services and the Porter County coroner's office assisted Portage police.

