Child hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, police say

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m. police responded to the 2500 block of East 130th Street in Chicago, just west of Hegewisch, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the boy was walking in the street when a vehicle driving west on 130th Street struck him.

The child suffered multiple injuries to his body and he was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. No citations were issued related to the incident.

