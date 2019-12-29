Child locked in a dog cage, beaten, buried under concrete: How the system failed a Region boy

GARY — For two years, Christian Choate’s body went undiscovered by law enforcement.
The 13-year-old slowly decayed inside a Rubbermaid container, which had been buried underneath a storage shed in Gary’s Black Oak section. He was wrapped in garbage bags and a yellow blanket. A Bible and cross were placed over him, as well as a layer of lime and cement.
But ultimately, nothing would forgive or conceal the crime.
On May 4, 2011, Lake County investigators found the boy’s shallow grave and launched an investigation that soon revealed a harrowing history of abuse, neglect and intimidation by those who were tasked with protecting him — his family.
Christian’s father, Riley Choate, and stepmother, Kimberly Kubina, later were convicted of various charges related to his death and subsequent cover-up. The horrors inflicted by the pair shocked the Region and beyond, prompting many to wonder how the boy slipped so seamlessly between the cracks, especially since his family was investigated numerous times by the Indiana Department of Child Services while he was being tormented round the clock.
Missed chances
Christian was born Dec. 27, 1995, to Riley Choate and Aimee Eriks as the pair’s second child.
The unmarried couple separated shortly after his birth, with Eriks having custody of Christian and his older sister, Christina. Eriks told police she left with the children because Riley Choate had been abusive toward her. Both Christina and Eriks declined to speak to The Times for this story.
Following the split, Riley Choate moved away from the Region for a time. In 1999, he married Kubina in Christian County, Kentucky, before coming back to Northwest Indiana. Choate and Kubina were the subject of numerous investigations by the DCS.
Records show DCS officials investigated eight allegations of physical or sexual abuse, molestation and education or medical neglect in various homes that Choate family members lived in before Christian's death.
Some of the allegations were made before Christian was born or before he lived with them.
In August 2004, DCS officials received a complaint alleging Christian, who also had three half-siblings, was being physically abused by his father. But welfare investigators were unable to substantiate the claim.
However, they did determine that Choate physically abused his wife's nieces, who were living with them. He was cited for "inappropriate discipline" and bruises on the two girls.
As a result, Kubina’s nieces were placed in foster care for more than three months. But records show the girls returned to the Merrillville home in December 2004.
About eight months later, Choate was given sole custody of Christian and Christina, according to DCS. This change was made amid accusations that either Eriks or her then live-in boyfriend were molesting Christian and two other children.
DCS officials substantiated the neglect and lack of supervision claims against Eriks. Investigators also confirmed the abuse allegations against the boyfriend. However, the man was never criminally charged.
After the change in custody, Eriks was allowed supervised visits with the children, but said she never saw Christian again and only later reunited with Christina after the boy’s death.
It is unclear from DCS records why Riley Choate — a convicted felon whose criminal history dates back to 1990 with multiple battery charges — was given custody of Christian and Christina instead of placing the children with another relative or in foster care.
DCS would continue to investigate Choate and Kubina after the couple secured custody of Christian and Christina. In January 2007, welfare investigators visited the Merrillville home to look into claims that there were 10 children living with them and that the house was extremely dirty.
One adult — a relative of Kubina — was cited for medical neglect, records show. No other claims were substantiated at the time.
That next year, Christian told his pediatrician he was getting locked up at night during a visit in March 2008, records show. But the doctor never reported it to DCS.
DCS officials returned in late June of that same year to evaluate similar allegations after the family moved to a mobile home park in Gary. Again, the investigation yielded little, and no one was cited.
The June visit was the last time DCS had contact with Christian — who, at that point, was being abused constantly — before he died in April 2009.
Locked up
Christina told police her brother “was an average-sized boy for his age and was in good health when he began living with them,” court records show. This changed drastically as the beatings became more regular upon moving full time to the Merrillville home on Polk Street, where the family lived from January 2007 until April 2008.
Christina said her father and stepmother kept Christian locked in a room within the basement. He was eventually taken out of school as the beatings became more brutal. Kubina was supposed to be homeschooling Christian, Christina and some of the other children.
Choate later admitted in court documents that he began beating and punishing his son after Christian allegedly told a sibling they had to play the "hump game" to be brothers.
A witness, who lived in the home, told police that Choate would “slap Christian very hard in the face a couple of times a week,” according to court records. Choate also would take his anger out on Christian after having a disagreement with Kubina. The slaps soon turned into “full punches and kicks to the head.” Some of the abuse was even captured on camera, court records state.
Her brother’s makeshift cell was significantly decreased in size after the family moved to a two-bedroom mobile home park on West 39th Avenue in Gary’s Black Oak section in 2008.
Instead of a room, the boy was kept in a 37-by-24-by-36-inch dog cage, which had been purchased from a neighbor for $15 and previously housed her Alaskan malamute puppy.
It was secured with seven locks to prevent the boy, who also was chained to a bed frame on occasion, from escaping.
Christina, who was 15 when her brother died, said she thought their father didn't want Christian to tell Eriks of the abuse, since he frequently tried to run away to their mother. Choate’s solution was to lock up the boy. Christian stayed in the kennel every day for a year until his death.
The metal cage was hidden in Choate’s bedroom near the front of the trailer, where a total of eight people — six juveniles and two adults — lived. Kimberly slept on a living room couch, while her children and Christina slept in a back bedroom.
Christina, who often was instructed to hit her brother, told police she was in charge of “feeding him, taking him to the bathroom, forcing him to do exercises and physically punishing him for failing to follow orders,” court records show.
The boy was fed one packet of Ramen noodles for breakfast, another for lunch and occasional leftovers from family meals. If he tried to steal any additional food, he was severely punished.
But Christian didn't make much noise when he was beaten because he would be hurt worse if he did, according to a witness who lived in the home. He also wasn’t allowed to go to the bathroom and resorted to hiding excrement in walls and dryer vents.
Christian wore size 6 clothing designed for a younger child weighing between 42 and 46 pounds, as well as diapers originally purchased for the youngest child in the home.
Near the end of his life, the boy was growing increasingly weak and was unable to walk.
"They never liked him," Christina said in a 2011 interview with The Times. "He was always an outsider. … Everyone hated him."
The final altercation
In April 2009, Christina said Christian refused to eat anything. Choate became enraged and punched him full force several times in the head before throwing him back in the metal cage.
Christina said she checked on her brother that next morning and tried to feed him. But he again refused to eat, so she slapped him across the face and placed him in the dog kennel, court records state. She continued to check on him every five minutes and eventually noticed he wasn't breathing.
Christina and one of Kubina’s children tried to use an air mattress pump to do CPR on him. However, they couldn’t revive the boy and called Kubina, who was out of the house, for help.
After Kubina got there, she directed Christina to wrap his body in garbage bags and a blanket. Christian's body then was placed in a plastic tote and stored in the home of Kubina’s grandmother just across the street, court records show. Kubina and Choate later buried his body under the floor of the grandmother's shed, where police found him in May 2011 under Choate's direction.
Christina said when her father got home that night, he grabbed her hair then slammed her face into the wall and punched her repeatedly. He also threatened to kill and bury her with her brother if she told anyone, court records state. For two years, she kept her brother's death a secret and lived in constant fear of Choate.
The crime scene
Soon after Christian's death, Choate and Kubina took the children and fled to Kentucky. Family and friends were told Christian had run away.
Sometime before May 2011, Choate moved back to the Region by himself, living at a girlfriend’s home in Hammond. The distance gave Christina the confidence to tell her mother what had happened to Christian.
After that phone call, Eriks tipped off police, starting the investigation that led to his excavation.
Almost a decade later, Detective Sgt. Michelle Dvorscak can still remember the specific details of the case, especially the day Christian was unearthed. She helped uncover him May 4, 2011.
“I was just hoping that maybe they buried a dog under there and it was all a big joke,” Dvorscak recalled. “But it was him. … It was unbelievable how small he was.”
But even more vivid for Dvorscak is the sound of Choate’s laughter as investigators uncovered his 13-year-old son’s corpse, which was well preserved and still showed major bruising. Choate had led them to Christian’s shallow grave after initially telling police the boy had run away years ago.
Dvorscak said Choate was trying to make jokes with investigators.
“I was livid. … Not a care in the world. We’re digging up your kid and you’re smoking a cigarette and having a laugh party. I had to take a walk,” Dvorscak said. “What kind of evil is this?”
That scene continues to haunt Dvorscak, a 21-year veteran of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. She’s never seen anything like this case since — something she’s thankful for.
“We see horrible (things) all day long, every single day,” she said. “But this was like the pinnacle of horrible. … It was like this endless nightmare of just horribleness that happened to this poor kid through no fault of his own. It was because somebody took a dislike to him and pushed somebody else to make his life miserable and torture the crap out of him.”
Dvorscak said what Choate described was exactly how police found Christian — covered in a blanket, garbage bags, lime and quick drying cement, with a Bible and cross on his small chest.
“If I had to do it over, I’d just have called (police),” Choate later told investigators. “But I was freaking out.”
Choate was formally charged May 10 of that year. Kubina faced similar penalties for her involvement in the slaying and abuse that led to Christian’s death.
An autopsy would reveal that Christian died from a combination of physical trauma, poor health and malnourishment. His body weighed about 28 pounds when it was found.
In his own words
Investigators later discovered several letters written by Christian, which detailed the mistreatment DCS officials couldn't find while the boy was alive.
In the letters, he discussed how he was being mistreated, how he just wanted to be liked by his family and how he wanted to die because of it all.
Christian, who was treated for depression and ADHD, also wrote of how often he had to steal food or use the bathroom in his place of confinement, DCS records show. He said he would be let out to clean or vacuum but had to go back inside immediately afterward.
His writings talked about other children playing outside while he was confined to the cage. If he asked for something to do, he was given paper and a pencil, DCS records show.
Some of his writings were random, while others appeared to be assignments from Kubina.
DCS records show his stepmother wrote topics on the tops of some of the pages including, "Why do you want to play with your peter? Why do you still want to see your mom? Why can't you let the past go? What does it mean to be part of a family?"
“Christian's writings detail a very sad, depressed child who often wondered when someone, anyone, was going to come check on him and give him food or liquid,” according to a DCS report made after his death. “The writings go on and on of how isolated and sad Christian was on a daily basis.”
Sentencing
On Dec. 14, 2012, Choate, who was 40 years old at the time, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent causing death, moving a body from a death scene and depriving his daughter, Christina, of an education.
He also admitted to being a habitual offender because of previous convictions for auto theft and theft of service in Kentucky. Charges of murder, battery, criminal confinement and obstruction of justice were dropped against him.
In January 2013, Choate was sentenced to 80 years in prison — 50 for the three charges and an additional 30 for the prior convictions — and avoided a jury trial.
“All my actions will haunt me forever, and I love my son,” Choate said at his sentencing.
But Eriks said it was “just words he wrote down,” according to a previous Times story.
“We were hoping for life or the death penalty,” Eriks said. “I knew he was abusive to adults. He used his size to intimidate people. I didn’t think he’d hurt a child, especially his own son.”
About a month later, Kubina, who initially faced similar felonies, received a 35-year sentence as a part of an agreement with Lake County prosecutors.
She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of child neglect in May 2012 and agreed to testify against Choate, who divorced her in December 2011. This guaranteed her a sentence of 25 to 35 years in prison.
Kubina was given the maximum penalty, primarily since she witnessed Choate's attacks and torment upon Christian but never informed law enforcement or attempted to obtain medical attention for the boy.
Dvorscak testified during Kubina’s sentencing hearing. The detective discussed jail telephone calls by Kubina in which Kubina referred to Christian as "that boy," "a bastard" and "a predator."
Kubina also was quoted in the calls as saying Christian and his sister, Christina, were "invisible" to her and she didn’t care if "that kid crawled up and died as long as he was out of her life."
Dvorscak said she wished both cases would’ve gone to trial and before a jury.
“I’ve never dealt with people like that. Usually there is some type of remorse, but there was nothing with them,” Dvorscak said. “Never did anyone break down and ask for forgiveness. … The red flags were there, and nobody paid attention to them. I can’t even think of the number of people that had they pursued this a little further, maybe (Christian) still would be alive. But that didn’t happen.
“I don’t think anything good ever happened to him.”
Today
Choate, 47, remains in the Pendleton Correctional Facility in Pendleton, Indiana. The earliest he could be released is 2051 after serving nearly 40 years in prison.
Kubina, whose appeal was denied in 2013, is housed at the Indiana Women’s Prison in Indianapolis. The 54-year-old’s earliest release date is 2026 after 13 years in prison.
If he had survived, Christian would be 24 years old. Instead, he remains at the Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, not too far from where his family left him.