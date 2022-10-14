Child molest charges dropped on eve of trial, but accused still faces charges in Porter County

LAPORTE — A child molesting trial set to begin Monday was cancelled after prosecutors dismissed the charges against a 56-year-old Wanatah man.
But the accused, Wesley Duncan, still faces similar charges in Porter County stemming from the same alleged victim, defense attorney Jesse Harper said.
Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas, who was also pursuing the case in LaPorte County as a result of a conflict of interest involving the local deputy prosecutor, says in a motion he sought the dismissal because he intends to use the "facts and circumstances" from the LaPorte case in the Porter County case.
The case was dismissed Thursday by LaPorte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos.
Harper said Friday morning his office had put in hundreds of hours of work in the defense and investigation.
Duncan was charged in November 2019 in LaPorte County with six felony counts of child molesting, including three that carry a potential prison term of 20 to 50 years behind bars. He was also charged with two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
He was then charged in January 2020 in Porter County with two felony counts of rape and two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
An Oct. 31 jury trial was cancelled in that case and a status hearing is set for Nov. 18 before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, court records show.
Duncan was charged in Porter County after a woman came forward claiming he routinely molested her as a child and then began raping her on her 16th birthday, according to charging documents.
Valparaiso police said the alleged victim, who was 20 in March 2020, showed up at their station reporting the years of sexual abuse she said she suffered while living in Kouts.
The woman said that at the age of 13, Duncan began fondling and otherwise sexually abusing her on a regular basis, according to court records.
On her 16th birthday in 2015, the abuse progressed to rape, she told police. The woman said she felt "dirty" and suffered physically at the time.
She claims the rape then continued once every one and a half weeks, ending April 29, 2018, police said.
