Child molester, called 'a horrible person' by judge, receives maximum 16-year sentence

"While you go on living your life, I've been living in a prison in my head," the girl wrote.

She said she now understands the sexual abuse Thomas inflicted on her was not her fault, because he was an adult and she was a child.

"We both know the things you did to a child," she wrote. "I'm passing the shame and pain back to you. I have nothing more to hide."

The girl's mother said she wanted to die when she first learned Thomas had been sexually abusing her daughter.

She thought of herself as her child's first line of defense, and she felt like she had dropped the ball, she said. She was not aware of the abuse until she caught Thomas in the act, she said.

"I had this despicable, nasty person around my daughter," she said. "Who would do something like this to a child?"

Despite the trauma, her daughter is strong, she said.

"My heart still breaks when I think of all the suffering my daughter went through because of you," she said.

Defense attorney Ben Murphy asked Vasquez to accept Thomas' plea agreement. In addition allowing the victim to avoid testifying, the defense never took her deposition, he said.