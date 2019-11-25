VALPARAISO — A 66-year-old Liberty Township man reportedly found with more than 1,000 sexual images of children between the ages of 3 and 15 pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count of child exploitation.
In return for the plea, prosecutors agreed to drop two other related felony charges and cap Paul Fuscoe's potential sentence at six years behind bars.
The proposed plea agreement was taken under consideration and a hearing scheduled for Feb. 10 to determine whether it will be accepted and sentencing carried out.
Investigators were led to Fuscoe in August 2016 through reports of child pornography on a Skype account, according to court documents.
After tracing the account to Fuscoe, police served a search warrant at his home on Nov. 1, 2016, according to charging information. Fuscoe did not answer when asked if he had downloaded the pornography in question and referred to family members being over frequently, police said.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Investigators found nearly 1,000 images of child pornography on his desktop computer and nearly 500 on his laptop computer, according to court documents. Also found were numerous Skype chats that included images and videos.
If the plea agreement is accepted, Fuscoe will be required to register as a sex offender and undergo an HIV test.
The level 4 felony count he pleaded guilty to typically carries a sentence of between two and 12 years behind bars.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.