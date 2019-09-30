VALPARAISO — Images of a girl around the age of 4 being sexually abused by a man were among the child pornography being made available online by a 34-year-old Portage man, according to charging documents.
Devin Griffith, of the 3400 block of Peninsula Drive, Portage, is charged with felony counts of child exploitation and possession of child pornography, according to court documents.
A special agent with the Department of Homeland Security said he was viewing information obtained through undercover software when he learned of an IP address linked with child porn that was traced to Griffith, according to charges.
The undercover software connected with Griffith's IP address between April 9 and 10, where it was able to download a video and images in question, police said.
In addition to the images of the 4-year-old, the pornography downloaded was a video with three young girls between the ages of 8 and 10 engaging in sexual activity, according to the investigator.
Investigators visited Griffith's apartment on Aug. 22 and seized an iPhone that contained child pornography of girls between the ages of 8 to 16, charging documents say.
Griffith reportedly told investigators he had seen child pornography in some torrent files, but stopped and deleted them. He also gave investigators key search terms he uses that are known to be linked to child pornography, police said.
