VALPARAISO — Police said a video of a nude 9-year-old girl was among the child pornography being shared and kept by 34-year-old Center Township resident Timothy Holley.
Holley, who lives in the 500 block of Fox Burrow Court, faces a felony count of child exploitation and two felony counts of possessing child pornography, according to court documents.
An investigator with Homeland Security learned about Holley in May while reviewing information obtained by undercover software, according to charging documents.
The IP address later traced back to Holley was suspected in making videos and images of child exploitation that were being shared with other users, police said. Investigators connected to the IP address and were able to download pornography, including a video of a nude 9-year-old girl and another video with three nude girls believed to be 11 to 12 years old.
The first video was found in a folder containing 162 similar child exploitation videos, police said.
Police said they served a search warrant at Holley's house July 9 and seized several electronic items, including a laptop computer.
Holley, who agreed to waive his rights and talk to police, reportedly said, "I had, but deleted it (child pornography) on my computer. You can look at my computer ... I know there is traces of it," according to charging documents.
Holley admitted to installing a file sharing program on his computer and searching for PTHC or Pre-teen hardcore, police said. He said he would download files and needed special software to play it.
"He stated that he just downloaded it and deleted it because he knew it was wrong," according to charging documents.
Holley also told investigators he had DVDs containing child pornography in a box in a bedroom closet, police said. Investigators found six DVDs and reportedly confirmed the presence of child pornography on each disc.
The images on the DVDs were of children younger than 12, and more child pornography was found on Holley's laptop.
Holley has bonded out of the Porter County Jail after posting $3,500 in cash, according to the Sheriff's Department.