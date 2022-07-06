Child safely surrendered at Region baby box, firefighters say

SCHERERVILLE — Just a little more than a year after its dedication, the Safe Haven Baby Box at the Schererville Fire Station No. 2 was put to good use.
"A newborn infant girl was safely surrendered Tuesday morning July 5th," the department announced. "The newborn was checked out by our Paramedics and taken to an local hospital for precautionary evaluation."
When the baby box in question at 280 Plum Creek Drive was
unveiled in May 2021, the creator of the program, Monica Kelsey, said, "This baby box is now available. No shame, no name, no blame."
According to the Safe Haven Baby Box website, a baby box is a safety device provided for under the state's Safe Haven Law and legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely, and anonymously surrender her newborn if she is unable to care for the child.
A Baby Box is installed in an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital, the site says. It has an exterior door that automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside the Baby Box, and an interior door which allows a medical staff member to secure the surrendered newborn from inside the designated building.
"We want the mother involved to know that this infant will be taken care of, will be loved, and will have a great life," firefighters said.
The cost for the $15,000 baby box was raised by the Tri Kappa Associate Chapter of Dyer, Schererville and St. John.
"The baby box will be a beacon of hope for a young mom or dad," Colleen DeVries, a charter member of Tri Kappa, said during last year's dedication ceremony.
The Safe Haven Baby Boxes National 24-hour hotline (1-866-99BABY1) offers counseling services to a parent who is unable or unwilling to care for their newborn.
