 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Child safely surrendered at Region baby box, firefighters say

  • Updated
  • 0
Schererville baby box

Just a little more than a year after its dedication, the Safe Haven Baby Box at the Schererville Fire Station No. 2 was put to good use.

 Provided

SCHERERVILLE — Just a little more than a year after its dedication, the Safe Haven Baby Box at the Schererville Fire Station No. 2 was put to good use.

"A newborn infant girl was safely surrendered Tuesday morning July 5th," the department announced. "The newborn was checked out by our Paramedics and taken to an local hospital for precautionary evaluation."

When the baby box in question at 280 Plum Creek Drive was unveiled in May 2021, the creator of the program, Monica Kelsey, said, "This baby box is now available. No shame, no name, no blame."

According to the Safe Haven Baby Box website, a baby box is a safety device provided for under the state's Safe Haven Law and legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely, and anonymously surrender her newborn if she is unable to care for the child.

A Baby Box is installed in an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital, the site says. It has an exterior door that automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside the Baby Box, and an interior door which allows a medical staff member to secure the surrendered newborn from inside the designated building.

People are also reading…

"We want the mother involved to know that this infant will be taken care of, will be loved, and will have a great life," firefighters said.

The cost for the $15,000 baby box was raised by the Tri Kappa Associate Chapter of Dyer, Schererville and St. John.

"The baby box will be a beacon of hope for a young mom or dad," Colleen DeVries, a charter member of Tri Kappa, said during last year's dedication ceremony.

The Safe Haven Baby Boxes National 24-hour hotline (1-866-99BABY1) offers counseling services to a parent who is unable or unwilling to care for their newborn.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Giant invasive snail detected in Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts