Child survives shooting that kills 2 adults in Region

HAMMOND — A 2-year-old child survived a shooting late Sunday that left two adults dead, police said.

The adults, a 27-year-old man and 30-year-old woman from Chicago, were riding with the child in a Buick Rendezvous that crashed into a building at Gostlin Street and State Line Avenue, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Hammond police initially responded about 11:40 p.m. to the area of Hohman Avenue and Gostlin for a report of shots fired, Kellogg said.

A witness told police three men in masks were arguing with another man in a parking lot and they began shooting at each other, Kellogg said.

The single man got into the Buick with a female passenger and left the area, police said.

The three men also got into a vehicle and left.

While police were still in scene gathering information, they learned the Buick had crashed into the building at Gostlin and State Line Avenue, Kellogg said.

Officers arrived at the crash scene and saw the Buick had been damaged by gunfire, he said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Kellogg said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.