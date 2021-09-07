 Skip to main content
Child taken to hospital after struck by vehicle, fire chef says
Child taken to hospital after struck by vehicle, fire chef says

The child was taken by ambulance to an Illinois trauma center. 

HAMMOND — A child was transported to an Illinois trauma center after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Hammond. 

Around 4 p.m. first responders were called to a report of a person being struck by a vehicle at Hohman Avenue and Highland Street, said Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith. 

The child was reportedly under the age of 10 and was riding a bicycle in the area. 

The child was alert and conscious after being struck and was taken by ambulance to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois. 

Smith said the child's injuries were not life-threatening. 

Firefighters were unable to say whether the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Firefighters and Hammond police responded to the incident. 

