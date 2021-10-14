Child was behind wheel during Whiting liquor store crash, courts say

WHITING — A child was at the wheel of a vehicle when it struck two cars and crashed through a liquor store, seriously injuring a customer inside, court records alleged.

William Qualls Jr., 41, of Whiting, was charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and five counts of neglect of a dependent, according to Lake Superior Court records.

At 7:56 p.m. Aug. 31, officers responded to a crash with injuries at a liquor store at 1506 119th St. in Whiting. Police found that a vehicle had plowed into Paradise Liquors, entering inside the building's interior.

A customer was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital with a gash on her leg, court records said.

Police followed the tire tracks on the sidewalk and found the vehicle had struck two other vehicles before hitting the building wall.

A woman and five children, ages 8 through 12, were in the vehicle with Qualls during the crash, court reports said.