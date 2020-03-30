Children recovering from wounds suffered in drive-by shooting, investigation continues

GARY — Two children wounded in a drive-by shooting March 21 have been released from an Indianapolis hospital as police continue to investigate, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The 9-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother were inside their home in the 4100 block of Pierce Street about 11:30 p.m. when they were wounded by shots fired from a passing vehicle.

The children initially were taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, but later transferred to Riley Hospital for Children, Hamady said. They have since been released.

Police increased patrols in the Glen Park area during the past week and interviewed a person of interest, but no arrests have been made in the children's shooting, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

