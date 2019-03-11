VALPARAISO — A local couple faces charges of neglect after police said they found them in a state of "extreme" intoxication Sunday morning in a hotel room along with three children.
Christopher Hotter, 40, and Lindsay Littlefield, 31, were taken into custody on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent shortly after a 4 a.m. police call to a Valparaiso hotel in the 1200 block of Silhavy Road, police said.
Police said they were responding to a complaint of a disturbance at the hotel and discovered Hotter and Littlefield had been fighting.
"Police noted the extreme intoxication of both Hotter and Littlefield," Valparaiso police stated in a release Monday.
"It was determined they were unfit to care for the children, having placed them in an endangered situation."
The three children were released to local family members, police said.
