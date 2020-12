Christmas Eve theft caught in camera at Region hardware store, police say

SCHERERVILLE — Authorities are searching for the identity of a man who allegedly stole from a Schererville business on Christmas Eve.

The man was caught on surveillance video in the business, which was released Wednesday by the Schererville Police Department.

The theft happened Dec. 24 in Home Depot at 960 U.S. 41 in Schererville, said Deputy Chief Jeff Cook. Cook said the man reportedly took a power tool valued at more than $200 and left the store without paying.

The man was wearing a University of North Carolina hat, a patterned jacket, a light t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. In addition, he was driving a silver 2004-2009 Hyundai Tucson, police reported.

Anyone who knows the man's identity is asked to call Officer Dan Drexler at 219-322-5000, extension 2321, or contact the Crime Tip Line at 219-865-4646. Police said callers may remain anonymous.

