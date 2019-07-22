VALPARAISO — A delay was granted Monday in the case of a youth leader at a South Haven church charged with various sex-related offenses involving an underage boy.
The delay was secured for 31-year-old Jeffrey McGehee by defense attorney Jesse Harper, who said he needed additional time to go through evidence and conduct pretrial interviews.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford scheduled a status hearing in the case for Sept. 23.
McGehee is charged with felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, vicarious sexual gratification, child solicitation and possession of child pornography.
The case, which was initiated in June 2018, accuses McGehee of sending naked pictures and videos of himself to a then-15-year-old boy. He also is accused of soliciting nude photographs and videos of the teen, engaging in kissing and touching and offering the teen alcohol. The activity took place for approximately a year beginning in January 2017, according to court documents.
The boy told investigators he was told to keep quiet about his relationship with McGehee by Randy Westmoreland, pastor at the Church of Jesus Christ, 791 Juniper Road, and by others, according to the charging documents.
Westmoreland, the church's pastor and McGehee's father-in-law, is facing two misdemeanor charges of failure to report for attempting to cover up the incidents and telling the victims and other church members to remain silent, according to charging documents.
A hearing in his case is scheduled Sept. 9 before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Thode.
Westmoreland is also accused of failing to report alleged sexual abuse of another 15-year-old boy by Valerie Clabaugh, 30, of South Haven, who was a member of the church.
Clabaugh faces a felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor and a status hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19 before Bradford.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
