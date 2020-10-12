Circumstances of early morning house fire indicate arson, police say

GARY — Police say a porch fire early Monday morning in the 1900 block of Carolina Street appeared to be an arson.
Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to the house and spoke with a 69-year-old man who lives there. He told police he was asleep when his dog began barking, waking him up. He then realized his front porch was on fire, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Gary firefighters arrived at the scene shortly afterward and extinguished the flames, which appeared to have been contained to the porch. No one was injured as a result of the fire, Westerfield said.
"The circumstances surrounding the fire indicate arson," she added.
Police did not immediately release additional details on the fire. An investigation remained ongoing as of late Monday morning.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Mark Salazar with the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1209, or the department's Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP. Callers may request to remain anonymous.
