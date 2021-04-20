 Skip to main content
City continues to crack down on illegal guns; two more arrested
alert urgent

City continues to crack down on illegal guns; two more arrested

MICHIGAN CITY — The city continued its crackdown on illegal guns over the weekend with the arrests of two men on weapon-related charges.

A Michigan City police officer pulled over a vehicle at 3 a.m. Sunday for a traffic violation and found that the driver, Raymond Williams, 31, of LaPorte had a loaded handgun under his driver's seat, the department said.

"A further investigation revealed that Williams did not have an Indiana handgun permit to carry the firearm," police said.

Williams was taken into custody on a misdemeanor count of carrying a handgun without a permit, according to police.

Police then were called about 8:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 200 block of East Ninth Street for an unwanted guest complaint.

Police said they found Emerson Hart, 47, of Michigan City, in the residence and in possession of a stolen firearm.

"A further investigation revealed that Hart did not have an Indiana handgun permit to carry the firearm," police said.

Hart was arrested and faces felony counts of residential entry and theft of a firearm, and misdemeanor charges of carrying a handgun without a permit and criminal mischief.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

He also faces charges of domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime from an incident the day before, police said.

The Michigan City Police Department said it has seized eight handguns and one rifle during a variety of different investigations from April 1 through Monday.

"Officers will continue to maintain a 'zero tolerance' approach towards gun violence and firearm offenses," the department said.

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

