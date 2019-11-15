GARY — The city has fired the snowplow driver caught clearing snow from a strip club parking lot on taxpayers' dime, a city attorney confirmed Friday.
Marcus Jones, a foreman with the Gary Parks Department, was fired Friday after an investigation determined he was the driver of a city-owned vehicle clearing snow at Honey's Gentlemen's Club, 8120 Melton Road, in the aftermath of the latest November snowfall, City Attorney Rodney Pol said.
"Mr. Jones admitted to clearing snow at that location upon the request of a business owner," Pol said. Pol did not indicate if Jones was compensated by the business owner for clearing the parking lot.
Pol said Jones' use of a city vehicle was determined to be a violation of the city's personnel manual "as a misuse of city property and a serious interference with the orderly operation of city business."
A photo of a city vehicle in the parking lot of Honey's Gentlemen's Club began circulating Monday on Facebook. The city's mayor later confirmed to The Times the photo is connected to the incident.
The person who took the photo Monday is a city employee, who spoke with The Times on the condition of anonymity. The person told The Times they watched as Gary police officers struggled to navigate the slick side streets in their squad cars, so they were outraged to see a city employee plowing the private lot of the strip club.
"It's ridiculous," the person said.
Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson addressed the incident earlier this week during a Gary Common Council meeting at the Genesis Convention Center.
"It was brought to our attention late (Monday) that there was a city vehicle plowing on private property. It is a personnel matter that we handled expeditiously, and we take that seriously," Freeman-Wilson said.
Jones was hired by the city on Jan. 16, 2013, Pol said.
Pol said Jones made $45,000 a year as a foreman, and previously worked with the city's General Services under the Department of Public Works. According to Pol, as a foreman, Jones led, directed and oversaw staffing, operations and activities assigned of park maintenance crews.