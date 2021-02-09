City seeks to terminate firefighter at center of noose controversy, sources say

Meanwhile, sources with knowledge of the investigation expect the city administration to begin laying out the case for terminating the firefighter's employment as early as at this Thursday's Hammond Board of Works meeting.

The noose and sexually explicit drawings found in the office prompted an internal affairs police investigation and one firefighter being placed on leave in what the mayor is calling a "racial incident."

A source with knowledge of the investigation said another Hammond firefighter, who happens to be black, discovered the noose hanging on a wall and drawings, which were scrawled on a dry erase board in the office, when the black firefighter assisted IT workers in accessing the office.

The office was locked, and fire department personnel had to assist the IT workers by "jimmying" the lock open with a pocket knife, the mayor said.

When personnel entered the office, "juvenile pornographic drawings" were discovered on a dry erase board, along with the noose, McDermott confirmed.

Last week, McDermott expressed disgust at the "racial implications" of what was found in the office, confirming one firefighter is on paid leave, pending the results of a full investigation.