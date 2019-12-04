HAMMOND — Thousands of residents were left without power for nearly three hours Sunday night after a city water department employee crashed his vehicle into a NIPSCO transmission pole and fled the scene on foot, Mayor Thomas McDermott confirmed.
Andre Rhea, of Hammond, also allegedly convinced his wife to phone in a false report to police that someone stole his vehicle to cover up his responsibility in the crash, McDermott said.
This doesn't reflect well on the city of Hammond, McDermott said.
No criminal charges had been filed in the matter as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
"If he would have just stayed at the accident scene, and we can obviously speculate on why he ran ... He's better off staying by the car...," McDermott said. "But instead he schemes and has his wife file a false police report."
Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg did not immediately have a police report available to provide The Times but planned to offer a statement later Wednesday.
Michael Suggs, spokesman for NIPSCO, said 3,500 customers in Hammond were without power starting at about 6:30 p.m. due to the crash, with the last customer resolved by 9 p.m. He said the vehicle crash into the transmission pole impacted two of NIPSCO's substations, causing the widespread outage.
Rhea reportedly struck a pole near 165th and Summer streets sometime Sunday night, the mayor said. The crash reportedly caused a chain reaction explosions, which led to the high volume of households without power across the city, McDermott said.
Rhea was suspended without pay Monday pending the outcome of a formal investigation, the mayor confirmed.
"I had a heavy hand in making sure he was suspended without pay. It's a serious situation, and the Hammond Police Department is busy enough as is. They don't need to be dealing with false crimes. Thousands of people were without power because of his actions so (the suspension) was well warranted," McDermott said.
Kevin Smith, city attorney, said he believes Rhea was in his personal vehicle and not on the clock at the time of the crash.
Charges are pending.