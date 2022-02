Civil suit filed against driver in 2 fatal Region crashes; prosecutor remains mum on charges

The Lake County prosecutor's office is staying mum on the status of potential criminal charges in an August pedestrian crash in Highland that resulted in the death of 21-year-old man.

But the family of the deceased has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver in that case, who is also believed responsible for a second fatality Sunday at nearly the same location.

That suit, filed on behalf of the family of Tyler Scheidt by attorney Daniel Vinovich, alleges that Lisa D'Amico (aka Lisa Georgia Damico) was driving at an excessive speed, passed through a traffic light as it was turning red and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic during the Aug. 18 collision along Ridge Road at Indianapolis Boulevard.

Scheidt, who was on foot, was struck and later died as part of a four-vehicle crash, officials have said.

"Defendant Lisa D'Amico negligently caused the collision between her vehicle and Tyler Scheidt," the legal complaint reads.

The civil suit seeks an undesignated amount of money.

Myrna Maldonado, public information officer with the Lake County prosecutor's office, said when contacted this week that her office cannot comment on the potential of criminal charges in the case.

Highland police said 51-year-old D'Amico also was involved in a crash Sunday morning at Indianapolis Boulevard and Ramblewood Drive that resulted in the death of a 70-year-old Munster driver.

That driver was identified Wednesday morning by the Lake County coroner's office as Socorro Keresztes.

Cause of death was blunt force trauma, and the manner of death is pending, the coroner's office said.

The preliminary investigation shows that D'Amico was driving southbound on U.S. 41 in a 2009 Volvo that struck the driver's side of an eastbound 2020 Hyundai Accent as the Hyundai entered the intersection of Ramblewood on a green light, police said. Keresztes, who was driving the Hyundai, died at the scene as a result of injuries from the crash, police said.

D'Amico was taken to the hospital, where she remained as of Monday morning, Highland police Public Information Officer John Banasiak said.

Sunday's crash remains under investigation, he said.

Vinovich said news of Sunday's death disturbed the Scheidt family, particularly the discovery that D'Amico had still been driving.

"They are sick about another family having to go through what they endured," he said.

When contacted Monday, in the wake of Sunday's crash, D'Amico's attorney, Michael Campbell, wrote, "This was a tragedy, and Ms. D'Amico was, and continues to be, deeply saddened by the other driver's passing. There was never an intent to harm anyone, and she further offers her condolences to the family."

