WESTCHESTER TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old South Holland man is accused of leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle from Porter County into Gary that exceeded a speed of 120 mph, damaged construction equipment along a local stretch of Interstate 94 and cut off a school bus, according to the incident report.

A Porter County police officer said he tried to stop the vehicle shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday along Ind. 49 after learning it had been involved in an armed robbery in Illinois and after seeing the driver disregard a red traffic light.

As the vehicle continued west on to I-94, it fled at a high rate of speed, drove on both shoulders of the highway, struck roadway construction cones and barrels, cut off several large trucks and finally exited toward northbound Broadway where it struck devices placed in the roadway to puncture its tires, police said.

It was on Broadway that the vehicle cut off a school bus before being stopped by police in the area of 10th Avenue.

The driver, identified as Kelvin Wilkins, and passengers were removed from the vehicle, police said.

Police said they learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Chicago.

Wilkins refused to speak to police before being taken to the Porter County jail on felony counts of resting law enforcement with a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and reckless driving, the report says.

Two passengers, who were released to their mother, refused to talk to police and were treated for minor injuries.

