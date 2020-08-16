Close confidant of former Gary mayor on leave from NIPSCO job amid fraud charge

GARY — Mary Cossey, a former city employee and close confidant to ex-Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, is on leave from her management job at NIPSCO amid felony fraud charges levied against her by the federal government, a utility spokesman confirmed.
On Friday, U.S. prosecutors filed an agreed motion with Cossey and her lawyer, Scott King, to extend the deadline in which to file a formal indictment against Cossey.
The feds' Sept. 4 deadline has been extended to Sept. 18, records show.
"The parties intend to use this time to attempt to resolve the pending charges prior to the issuance of a formal indictment," prosecutors wrote Friday.
It's not immediately clear why the federal government has filed an extension.
Cossey worked for Gary government for a few short years under Freeman-Wilson's administration, first in a newly created position of director of constituent services in 2013.
There, she received an $80,000 annual salary. She also served as executive director of the Gary Housing Authority. She left Gary government in 2015 before joining NIPSCO as operations manager.
A spokesman for the utility company said last week Cossey is taking a leave of absence.
"We were informed of a news article regarding the reported indictment of a current employee related to their involvement in a role working for the City of Gary, Indiana, prior to joining NIPSCO. While we cannot comment on her personal details, employment status or nature of the news article, we can share that she is on a leave of absence from the company at this time," spokesman Nick Meyer wrote.
Cossey, a serial filer in bankruptcy court from Munster, was charged Aug. 4 with one count of wire fraud.
She is accused of concealing more than $250,000 in income and assets as part of her serial bankruptcy filings beginning in 2013, including $187,000 deposited into a bank account owned by an “Individual A.”
The true identity of Individual A has not been publicly disclosed. Prosecutors refer to the individual as a female in court documents.
Subpoenas of Individual A's bank account revealed more than 200 cash deposits — totaling $250,000 — between January 2013 and September 2019.
Few Gary politicians wanted to discuss the recent felony charges levied against Cossey. Several council members and Gary officials familiar with Cossey's time working for Gary government who were contacted last week either declined to comment or didn't respond.
Former Gary Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade was a frequent critic of Freeman-Wilson's administration. She was exceptionally critical of a business trip taken by Cossey, Freeman-Wilson and other local government leaders to the Caribbean island of Aruba in late 2016.
She said she also frequently questioned Cossey's high salaries during her short time with Gary government with the mayor's office.
She declined to say more beyond that.
Gary Councilman Cozey Weatherspoon, D-2nd, said he worked briefly with Cossey when he was director of General Services and remembers her as being "civically engaged."
He said he wishes her well.
"I don't have a comment on that. My prayers are with her. Like I said, I try to stay in my lane," Weatherspoon said.
Some kind of 'pressure tactic'
King, who is awaiting discovery in the case, has said the wire fraud charge may be "some kind of pressure tactic" by the federal government to get information on someone else.
However, he said, there's no way of knowing until he sits down and has a more thorough dialogue with prosecutors.
"There's a lot of heavy lifting to be done. I want to get my arms around this," King said.
On Thursday, King said generally speaking, a waived indictment or an agreed deadline extend can mean that a client is cooperating with authorities.
However, he declined to say whether that was the case for his client.
Freeman-Wilson, who now is serving as president and CEO of the Chicago Urban League, has not been charged with any wrongdoing, nor is she identified in court records as being connected to the scheme allegations. She has declined to comment.
Bankruptcy law
Court documents state “Cossey … defrauded the (bankruptcy) trustee and creditors by maintaining a secret insider lending relationship with Individual A, and making over $231,000 in fraudulent preferential payments to Individual A during the term of her bankruptcy,” charging documents state.
In her bankruptcy filings, Cossey did not disclose her financial relationship with Individual A, and allegedly paid three times more to Individual A than to her trustee in her Chapter 13 bankruptcy case, court records state.
This is a violation of bankruptcy law, which bars debtors from favoring some owed creditors at the expense of others, court records state. For example, a person cannot choose to repay the full amount of a personal debt to a close friend or relative but only pay back a fraction of credit card debt, FBI agents wrote in Cossey’s charging documents.
Individual A reportedly let Cossey — while Cossey was in the midst of bankruptcy — charge more than $240,000 to her American Express credit card on clothing, jewelry and accessories, including more than $4,800 in Gucci handbags; a mink jacket costing nearly $2,100 in New York City; and more than $5,800 on shoes and apparel at Neiman Marcus, court records state.
Cossey charged to Individual A's credit card $44,191 in 2014; $45,956 in 2015; $52,068 in 2016; $47,188 in 2017; and $54,590 in 2018, records state.
“Individual A acted as a personal lender and enabled Cossey to spend extravagantly through Individual A’s American Express credit card account and hide large sums of disposable income from the Chapter 13 trustee, which if disclosed, would have dramatically altered the amount of recovery for Cossey’s creditors,” the charging documents state.
'Down to the penny'
Cossey was terminated by Indiana American Water in February 2018, but she did not disclose the $78,000 in severance she received, nor did she disclose her new salary through NIPSCO to the bankruptcy trustee, court records allege.
She also concealed $17,656 in rental income from her Munster residence. Cossey had agreed to abandon that same residence in Munster to get a bankruptcy plan confirmed, but all the while spent $9,400 in home renovations. The expenses prompted Cossey's condo association to question whether she actually intended to surrender the property.
Cossey spent, but failed to disclose as part of her bankruptcy, more than $25,000 on travel over a five-year period, court records allege.
Federal agents said the “unusually” large, frequent sums of cash deposited to Individual A’s bank account by Cossey came from “an outside or non-legitimate source.”
Individual A allegedly signed off on $12,500 in charitable contributions from her political campaign to a nonprofit organization called Gary Indiana New Day Foundation and registered under Cossey’s rental property address in Gary. In turn, Cossey received $12,500 in consulting fees from Gary Indiana New Day Foundation, but the campaign was the actual source of those funds, court documents state.
In an interview with FBI agents, Individual A allegedly said Cossey had been an authorized user on Individual A’s credit card for more than 10 years, and that Cossey consistently and timely paid her back “down to the penny,” court records allege.
While in bankruptcy, Cossey obtained two car title loans against her 2009 Dodge Nitro, including a $3,985 title loan at a 149% interest rate, court records state. The next day, Cossey deposited the check into a bank account in Individual A's name.
King said Cossey has pleaded not guilty.
An arraignment hearing is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 24 before Magistrate Judge John E. Martin.
