Closures on I-80/94 causing weekend delays at state line

LANSING — Drivers can expect delays on the state line due to a stretch of closures in October.

Construction began Friday on Interstate 80/94 from Illinois 394 to just east of Wentworth Avenue in Lansing, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Crews are doing pavement patching and repairs which will cause closures during multiple weekends, weather permitting.

The first closures are set from Friday to Sunday on westbound lanes of I-80/94 in the described construction area.

Eastbound lanes will be closed starting 10 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday.

During these times, at least two lanes will stay open in each direction at all times and ramps will not be affected.

Officials said there will be more closures in the coming weekends on both sides of the interstate, which will be announced at a later time.

Drivers are told to expect delays and allow for extra time if traveling in the area, as well as drive with caution and awareness for posted speed limits in work zones.

